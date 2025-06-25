FET to Provide ROVs to Offshore Construction Firm

The Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to CCC (Underwater Engineering) S.A.L (CCC (UE)), the UAE-based offshore construction organization.

The FET Perry XLX-C 3000m systems will be used for construction, drill support, pipeline and platform inspection, survey, salvage and cleaning services. The first of the two ROVs will be delivered in November 2025, with the second scheduled for delivery in June 2026.

The XLX-C features significantly enhanced performance across the full range of demanding intervention and survey tasks without compromising its reliability. This work-class ROV is compact yet powerful, delivering 200hp, 3000kg through-frame lift and advanced hydraulic tooling capabilities. The ROV features the ICE® Unity control system with high-precision auto functions and dynamic positioning, making it ideal for demanding subsea operations.

CCC (UE) offers comprehensive solutions for offshore operations worldwide, including inspection, repair and subsea asset installation.

The two ROVs, which will have a Type 5C Top Hat Tether Management System and 3300 meter umbilical, are being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, UK. FET’s ROVs are used globally to support underwater industry applications, including in defense, traditional and sustainable energy, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academia.