 
New Wave Media

June 25, 2025

FET to Provide ROVs to Offshore Construction Firm

© Forum Energy Technologies

© Forum Energy Technologies

The Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to CCC (Underwater Engineering) S.A.L (CCC (UE)), the UAE-based offshore construction organization.

The FET Perry XLX-C 3000m systems will be used for construction, drill support, pipeline and platform inspection, survey, salvage and cleaning services. The first of the two ROVs will be delivered in November 2025, with the second scheduled for delivery in June 2026.

The XLX-C features significantly enhanced performance across the full range of demanding intervention and survey tasks without compromising its reliability. This work-class ROV is compact yet powerful, delivering 200hp, 3000kg through-frame lift and advanced hydraulic tooling capabilities. The ROV features the ICE® Unity control system with high-precision auto functions and dynamic positioning, making it ideal for demanding subsea operations.

CCC (UE) offers comprehensive solutions for offshore operations worldwide, including inspection, repair and subsea asset installation.

The two ROVs, which will have a Type 5C Top Hat Tether Management System and 3300 meter umbilical, are being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, UK. FET’s ROVs are used globally to support underwater industry applications, including in defense, traditional and sustainable energy, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academia. 

Related News

Source: Acteon

Acteon’s Rocksteady Tension Tool Selected by InnovateUK

Acteon’s Rocksteady Tension Tool (RSTT) has been selected by InnovateUK iX, a UK program designed to fast-track knowledge…

REACH REMOTE 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial Deployment

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has taken delivery of the REACH REMOTE 2 uncrewed surface vessel (USV), which…

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Wraps Up Type Test Qualification of Next-Gen Offshore Wind Cables

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), part of the TFKable Group, has completed two new type test qualifications at 132kV for static and dynamic array cables…

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

Underwater bulkhead connectors and mating in-line connectors come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and pin patterns from several companies. The system designer is faced with a daunting challenge to select the one best suited to their application. Credit: HPA Subsea

Lander Lab: Selection Criteria for Underwater Cable and Connectors

Underwater connectors and mating cables provide system flexibility, ease of service, and other advantages to undersea system…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news