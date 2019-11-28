 
New Wave Media

November 28, 2019

Anemoi Appoints Kim Diederichsen as CEO

Kim Diederichsen. Photo: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Kim Diederichsen. Photo: Anemoi Marine Technologies

UK-based engineering company Anemoi Marine Technologies, the Flettner Rotor innovator, has appointed Kim Diederichsen as CEO with the aim to take the company’s wind assisted propulsion systems to the global market.

Anemoi was the recent recipient of the Lloyd’s List “Ship of the Year” Award for the world’s first successful installation of a Flettner Rotor system on a geared dry bulk carrier – the MV Afros.

Now with a fully tested and proven solution, the company is widening its reach to offer its patented energy saving technology to a global audience of tanker, bulker, roro and other vessel owners.

Diederichsen joins Anemoi with a wealth of relevant maritime and technical experience having served most recently as CEO of Bawat A/S a Danish based company supplying ballast water management systems.

Prior to that he was SVP at Remora responsible for sales of deepwater loading and mooring systems. He combines his commercial experience with a practical knowledge of seafaring having started his career at sea and qualifying as a master mariner.

Kim Diederichsen said: “In business, timing is everything and now is exactly right for Anemoi to launch its systems more widely. We have a unique product that has been proven to deliver significant energy reduction benefits to shipowners which will save them fuel and reduce associated emissions."

He added: "This is at a time when the industry is focusing on its environmental footprint and working hard to find solutions to satisfy IMO’s carbon reduction ambitions. It’s my job to support and lead the team that will transition Anemoi from a technical innovator to a fully-fledged commercial supplier of wind propulsion systems. I am hugely excited to be on board.”

Welcoming Diederichsen, Anemoi chairman Dimitri Goulandris said: “Identifying alternative energy sources for ships is fast becoming top of the corporate agenda for all responsible shipping companies. With Kim leading our team, I am confident we will see Anemoi rapidly become the go-to supplier of wind assisted propulsion systems world-wide. He has the background and experience to take Anemoi on the next stage of its journey and I am delighted he has accepted the challenge”.

Anemoi’s solution is based on the shipboard installation of Flettner Rotors which capitalizes on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect to provide useful propulsion to the vessel by harnessing wind power to enhance vessel efficiency, reducing net fuel consumption and lowering harmful exhaust emissions.

Email

Related News

The UK North Sea seabed survey – CGG's largest ever – is partly funded by supermajor BP (File photo: BP)

CGG Announces Largest Ever Seabed Survey

French geoscience company CGG said it will perform its largest seabed survey to date in the UK Central North Sea.Prefunded in part by BP…

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem/Subsea 7 Merger Would Create Subsea Giant

Services firm Saipem is considering a merger with rival Subsea 7 in an effort to weather the prolonged industry downturn…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

(Image: FutureOn)

Subsea Digital Alliance Launched

Showcasing Norwegian digital solutions, the Subsea Digital Alliance has been launched to bring smart cloud collaboration…

Ben Burgess, Director of William Hackett (Photo: William Hackett)

New Offshore/Subsea Lever Hoist Launched

Offshore lifting hoists and chains specialist William Hackett has launched SSL5 offshore and subsea lever hoist, incorporating…

Photo: NOVACAVI

Mooring Cables for LoVe Ocean Observatory

With extensive experience in designing and manufacturing underwater custom cables, NOVACAVI has recently supplied a couple…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news