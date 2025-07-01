 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2025

HII Announces Hitachi Order for REMUS 300 SUUVs

© HII

© HII

HII announced an order from Hitachi, Ltd. for more than a dozen REMUS 300 small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) under a program that will deliver the vehicles over multi-years.

HII’s REMUS 300 platform is a modular, open-architecture SUUV engineered for multi-mission adaptability and was the commercial basis for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish program.

The procurement by Hitachi builds on a long-standing relationship with Japan, an important U.S. ally in the Pacific region. The REMUS 300 platform is in service with several nations worldwide and offers critical interoperability with partner and allied forces.

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms—such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines—to extend mission range, reduce detection risk and limit personnel exposure.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions—key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value—both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.

Related News

(Credit: Oceans of Energy)

Offshore Solar Farm Set for Integration with Dutch Offshore Wind Project

The assembly of an offshore solar farm has been completed at the Port of Amsterdam in a ‘world’s first’ project that will…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Secures US Patent for Floating Marine Vehicle Charging System

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

© Seequent

Seequent’s Visible Geology Used By 90,000 Worldwide

Seequent’s free web application Visible Geology has been used by 90,000 earth science students, educators, and enthusiasts…

© Global Fund for Coral Reefs

GFCR Partners Pledge Over $25m for Coral Reefs

As the most widespread coral bleaching event on record pushes the world’s reefs toward an ecological tipping point, a coalition…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

Scottish government has launched a consultation on the updated draft marine plan to inform offshore wind developments in…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news