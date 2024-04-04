 
New Wave Media

April 4, 2024

NOAA Announces 2025 Ocean Exploration Funding Opportunity

© Wirestock / Adobe Stock

© Wirestock / Adobe Stock

NOAA Ocean Exploration has announced its Ocean Exploration Fiscal Year 2025 Funding Opportunity and is soliciting proposals focused on either one of the following two themes:

OCEAN EXPLORATION: Ocean Exploration proposals should support exploration of unknown or poorly known ocean areas, processes, or resources in waters deeper than 200 meters or in tropical mesophotic environments. Projects can entail conducting ocean exploration (e.g., mapping and characterizing ocean habitats, combining seismic and acoustic methods), advancing ocean exploration through the use or development of novel technologies (e.g., autonomous systems, non-destructive sensors, artificial intelligence/machine learning), and/or analysis of ocean exploration datasets or samples that already exist and are publicly accessible.

NOAA Ocean Exploration is particularly interested in projects that explore the physical, chemical, and biological environments and processes in the deep oceanic water column and projects that will improve genetic libraries for species-level environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis of deep-sea species.

All proposals must demonstrate how the proposed project relates to at least one of the exploration variables identified by NOAA Ocean Exploration.

MARITIME HERITAGE: Maritime Heritage proposals should address the exploration for significant maritime heritage resources that improve our understanding of the past and inform decisions about management and preservation. Maritime heritage projects can be conducted at any water depth.

NOAA Ocean Exploration is particularly interested in proposals that target conflict archeology, incorporate Indigenous knowledge, or perform wide-area searches in areas poorly mapped for maritime heritage. NOAA Ocean Exploration welcomes the use of innovative technology and/or methods for quantitative assessment of targets to improve archaeological site identification and documentation.

By supporting exploration, i.e., discovery through disciplined, diverse observations, NOAA Ocean Exploration seeks to advance basic understanding of waters under U.S. jurisdiction. All proposals must support priorities in the NOAA Ocean Exploration Strategic Plan and should also consider the Strategic Priorities for Ocean Exploration and Characterization of the United States Exclusive Economic Zone. Proposed projects are not restricted to waters under U.S. jurisdiction, but proposals should address how projects will provide national benefit.

The deadline for the pre-proposals, which are required, is May 30, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. ET. Full proposals are due by October 3, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Related News

(Photo: EvoLogics)

EvoLogics Debuts New Diver Navigation System

EvoLogics has launched its new acoustic navigation system for divers. The innovative system facilitates map-based navigation for divers on a mission…

© Chris / Adobe Stock

Undersea Cables: The Unseen Backbone of the Global Internet

Have you ever wondered how an email sent from New York arrives in Sydney in mere seconds, or how you can video chat with…

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed…

Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and…

HII's Remus 620 UUV (Credit: HII)

HII Scoops Order for Remus 620 UUV from International Client

Global defense equipment supplier HII has received an order for a REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from an international…

Source: HII

HII Mission Technologies Unveils New REMUS 130 UUV

HII Mission Technologies has introduced the REMUS 130, a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) model based on the highly…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news