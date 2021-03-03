Aquaterra Energy Wins Riser Deal in APAC

Offshore engineering solutions provider Aquaterra Energy said Monday it had won a multi-million-dollar riser contract in the Asia Pacific region.

Aquaterra said the contract was with a marine vessel owner and operator, for deeper water well intervention projects mainly in the Asia Pacific region. It didn't say who the client was.

Aquaterra Energy will deliver a large-bore (7 3/8”) AQC-CW completions and workover riser system with an automated handling package that will operate in water depths of up to 1,500m.

"The system has been designed to withstand repeat make and breaks, whilst offering a gas tight metal-to-metal seal. The solution can be operated from a lightweight intervention vessel, semisubmersible or from a jack-up rig as a surface riser, open water subsea riser or as a landing string," Aquaterra said.