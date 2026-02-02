Tuesday, February 3, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 2, 2026

AquaTitans Joins Scottish Research Scheme

Source: SAMS

Subsea engineering company and ocean innovator AquaTitans is the latest business to sign up to the Scottish Association for Marine Science’s (SAMS) Ocean Changemakers scheme.

The corporate membership scheme, which has a growing list of companies representing aquaculture to utilities, supports SAMS, as an ocean research charity, in advancing its understanding of marine environments.

This newest sign-up reflects AquaTitans’ commitment to making a positive impact to sustainable oceans, by supporting a charity that is both geographically close and aligned with its own vision that understanding the world’s oceans are the key to protecting them.

Alan Green, Director of AquaTitans, said: “We were keen to support a charity that combines world‑leading marine science with a strong connection to the communities and environments we work with every day.

“SAMS’ vision for a healthier ocean, informed by robust scientific evidence, strongly mirrors our own commitment to responsible, innovative and sustainable marine operations. This partnership allows us to give something back while supporting research that will help shape the future of our shared ocean environment.”

The Ocean Changemakers scheme is a new way for SAMS to generate a vital stream of unrestricted support from the business community, underpinning the charity’s ability to maintain long-term research programs, respond quickly to emerging environmental challenges, and invest in early-stage or high-impact science.

Professor Nick Owens, Director of SAMS, said: “Partnerships like this are enormously important to our work. The unrestricted funding our Ocean Changemakers provide is difficult to come by, and allows us to focus on what matters most - delivering independent, high-quality marine science that helps protect and sustainably manage our oceans.

“We are particularly pleased to be working with AquaTitans, whose commitment to responsible ocean use and innovation closely aligns with our own values. Support from organizations that understand the importance of science-led decision-making helps ensure our research can continue to deliver real-world impact.”

