Arctic Rays Launches Imaging Payload for AUVs

Groton, Mass. based Arctic Rays, LLC has released Swordfish, a fully-integrated, geo-referenced, still and video imaging system payload for small autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

Swordfish comes standard with a 12.3 MP camera, high-output LEDs producing 60,000 lm (strobe) or 6,000 lm dimmable (continuous), on-board CPU and a 512 GB solid-state data drive.

Still images can be captured at 12.3 MP at a rate of 4 Hz. Video can be captured at 720p HD @ 60fps, 1080p FHD @ 30fps, or 4K UHD @ 10 fps.

Arctic Rays said Swordfish is scalable to fit any AUV and customizable per user requests. It can be customized for real-time machine vision tasks, outfitted with higher resolution cameras, and the LED lights can be separated and located anywhere along the body of the AUV.