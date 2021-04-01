 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2021

Arctic Rays Launches Imaging Payload for AUVs

(Image: Arctic Rays)

(Image: Arctic Rays)

Groton, Mass. based Arctic Rays, LLC has released Swordfish, a fully-integrated, geo-referenced, still and video imaging system payload for small autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

Swordfish comes standard with a 12.3 MP camera, high-output LEDs producing 60,000 lm (strobe) or 6,000 lm dimmable (continuous), on-board CPU and a 512 GB solid-state data drive.  

Still images can be captured at 12.3 MP at a rate of 4 Hz.  Video can be captured at 720p HD @ 60fps, 1080p FHD @ 30fps, or 4K UHD @ 10 fps.

Arctic Rays said Swordfish is scalable to fit any AUV and customizable per user requests. It can be customized for real-time machine vision tasks, outfitted with higher resolution cameras, and the LED lights can be separated and located anywhere along the body of the AUV.

Related News

“In developing a floating system, the real challenge is dealing with the huge loads through the mooring system. To give you an idea, two of our turbines produce the same thrust as an F-35 fighter jet on full afterburner. So you take our new six-turbine platform, and that's like taking three F-35s, telling the pilots hit full throttle, and putting that on a leash.” Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Riding the Tides: Interview with Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Harnessing the power of the tides is not for the squeamish, with the roster of trials and failures long and distinguished.

© Alexisaj / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Aims for US Leadership in Offshore Wind -Official

The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind…

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach

TECH FILE: Acoustic Tech Used to Understand Climate Change in the Arctic

Major changes are occurring in the ocean. Climate change and subsequent melting sea ice are not necessarily good changes.

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left…

Image courtesy Nova Innovation

Renewable Energy: The Tides Help Power Cars in Scotland

Nova Innovation announced that vehicles in Shetland are now fueled by the power of the sea, courtesy of the creation of the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MacArtney Underwater Technology Group

MacArtney specialises in underwater technology solutions for offshore, renewable energy and ocean science operators worldwide. Our range includes proven products and systems, all designed and tested to ensure reliability in challenging subsea environments. Visit…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news