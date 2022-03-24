 
New Wave Media

March 24, 2022

Argeo Inks $4.5 Million Project Deal for New Hugin 6000

From left: Trond-Crantz,Thomas-Nygaard and Atle-Gran. Photo courtesy Argeo

From left: Trond-Crantz,Thomas-Nygaard and Atle-Gran. Photo courtesy Argeo

Argeo confirms that a 12-month contract has been signed for AUV work using the company´s newly purchased Hugin 6000 AUV with immediate contract start after AUV delivery to Argeo.

The project will commence H2 2022 with a minimum guaranteed duration of 6-months and a 6-month extension, with estimated completion in H2 2023. The total net value contribution the full 12 months is $4.5 milion.

"We are pleased to announce this contract as it confirms the attractivity of Argeo’s services and the financial strength in our business case. This further indicates a strong demand for our AUV’s in the market and this contract secures significant work for the Hugin 6000 bringing it straight into commercial operation," said Argeo CEO Trond Crantz.

Argeo reports that it is currently experiencing a strong demand for all the company’s assets; the four high specification AUV’s, the Argus USV and the Eelume system.

Related News

Allseas' Hidden Gem vessel - Credit: Allseas

TMC, Allseas to Develop Commercial Seabed Nodule Collection System. Plan to Buy Another Drillship

The Metals Company (TMC), a company extracting battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, said Friday its subsidiary…

Image courtesy iXblue

Autonomy: iXblue ramps up DriX USV Production

iXblue has been ramping up its production of DriX Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) to meet the growing need for efficient…

Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect More Data and Disruption in the Ocean Space

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the…

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

Meet SHADOWLARK: The $10M Personal Vessel Plus Submarine Package

SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed SHADOWLARK.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the GUH

UK’s Subsea Industry Can Create 180,000 New Jobs by 2035, Global Underwater Hub Says

The UK’s underwater industry, currently valued at £8 billion with a third of the global market share, has the potential to…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Southwest Electronic Energy

Southwest Electronic Energy Group (SWE) is a pioneer in innovative energy solutions. Our foundation is built on long-lasting relationships with a focus on service, quality and reliability. SWE proudly serves over 300 customers, many of which have been with SWE throughout the company’s 50 years.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Associate Director, Vessel Operations

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news