Monday, December 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 16, 2024

Argeo Inks Five-Year Offshore Site Investigation Agreement with TotalEnergies

(Credit: Argeo)

(Credit: Argeo)

Norwegian energy services firm Argeo has signed a five-year frame agreement with TotalEnergies for offshore site investigation services.

The agreement has a fixed five-year term, with two optional one-year extensions, allowing for a total duration of up to seven years.

The agreement with TotalEnergies will take effect immediately and is designed to streamline and accelerate global procurement processes, enabling Argeo to respond to project requirements and opportunities and deliver work on both short-term and long-term engagements.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in our partnership with TotalEnergies. It reflects a shared vision of agility and innovation that will enable us to seize opportunities swiftly and deliver exceptional value over the validity of the agreement,” said Trond Crantz, CEO of Argeo.

Related News

Source: Blueye Robotics

Too Much Information

This week at Marine Technology News...Humanity now has more information than it can analyze alone. We need AI to help us…

(Credit: FORCE Technology)

FORCE Technology, AOS Team Up for Subsea Inspection Services in Australia

FORCE Technology and Asia Offshore Solutions (AOS) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to improve access to structural monitoring…

Illustration © panalot / Adobe Stock

Next Geosolutions Buys Offshore Survey Vessel for $7M

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services firm Next Geosolutions has acquired a multi-purpose survey…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

© Anoo / Adobe Stock

Sweden Seeks Return of Chinese Ship Linked to Baltic Sea Subsea Cable Sabotage

Sweden is asking a Chinese vessel to return to Swedish waters to help facilitate the Nordic country's investigation into…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news