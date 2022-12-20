Wednesday, December 21, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 20, 2022

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in full over-the-horizon (OTH) mode.

In the water in Norfolk, VA, Armach’s hull service robot, was earlier this month monitored and controlled by staff at Armach’s command center in Plymouth, MA, using a 4G modem providing over-the-air connectivity.

Once the communications connection was made between Norfolk and Plymouth, the vehicle was able to complete its pre-dive checks on the pier. This involved full system checks with commands being sent from Armach's home office, nearly 600 miles away.

Cody Peyres, Armach’s Operations Manager said, "After verifying the capability to successfully OTH control the vehicle from the safety of the pier, confidence levels were high enough to proceed to additional in-water testing." 

"The vehicle was launched into the harbor and released. The Plymouth-based operator was able to fly the vehicle from the launch point at the pier, and make a controlled approach to the side of the ship. Once there, it was able to attach itself successfully, and travel along the ship's side, performing a short test cleaning protocol.“

Peyres adds: "We continue to leverage Greensea's OPENSEA open architecture control software, fused with Armach’s On-Hull navigation solution from the HSR's [Hull Service Robot's] myriad sensors, providing rock-solid vehicle control. 

"We also knew that Greensea’s Safe C2, a distance operation solution also part of the OPENSEA suite, had already proved that it was operationally viable for conducting advanced intervention tasks with ROVs. Bringing the two together in our vehicle, which has different demands from a more traditional ROV, represented an important milestone.”

HSR Recognizes Objects in its Path, Autonomously Navigates Around Them

©Armach

During this trial, it was also demonstrated how the HSR can recognize objects in its planned path of transit, autonomously navigate around these, and return to its originally planned path of operation - also referred to as an obstacle detection and avoidance manoeuvre.

John Dunn, VP Operations at Armach and pilot for this first OTH flight, adds, “Flying the vehicle from Plymouth and landing on the BB64 was a euphoric experience, as we reached one more milestone on our technology roadmap. 

"We were absolutely geeking out in Plymouth. The technology to do this isn’t new or even new to the market, however, getting it incorporated onto our platform, while our collective teams continue to develop and iterate our technical offering, was still a huge lift. My hats off to the Software, Hardware and Operations teams for pulling together and moving the ball during this already busy operation.”

The demonstration completes another key milestone in Armach’s roadmap to its full technical offering. Future state will include small footprint robotics systems that are able to launch, clean and recover automatically, all while supervised remotely from Armach’s Plymouth, Massachusetts, headquarters. 

These units, in addition to installation in port infrastructure, can be resident on ships of all classes and be available to conduct hull cleaning maintenance at the convenience of the vessel's schedule on a global basis. 

The ability to deliver autonomous, efficient cleaning on microfouling means the cleaning process can be conducted in short time frames, and does not impact the vessels’ turnaround time, Armach says.

"Key to Armach’s proposition is that the system provided a previously unprecedented level of ‘Hull Intelligence’, effectively creating a hull condition survey every time it cleans a hull. This allows owners to understand their hull condition in ‘real time’ and make decisions that will save time and money. This key phase will allow Armach to build, develop and iterate the robotics platforms, and prove that the technology and model work in the real world," the company said.

Related News

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

©UK Government

UK Royal Navy Orders Crewless Submarine from MSubs

The UK Royal Navy has awarded a £15.4 million (currently around $18,8 million) contract for a crewless submarine to the Plymouth-based company MSubs.

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Nuclear-proof: ROV Spends Five Years Working in Nuclear Storage Ponds

The Saab Seaeye Tiger ROV has spent five years working in nuclear storage ponds at Sellafield, one of the most highly radioactive…

On July 3, 1970, France carried out the “Licorne” nuclear test on the atoll of Muroroa, French Polynesia. Creative Commons

Modeling Shows How Nuclear War Would Devastate the World’s Oceans

The US and Russia have recently agreed to hold talks on the New START Treaty, the only accord left regulating the two largest…

Image courtesy Hypack

Event: HYPACK 2023 Hydrographic and Dredging Training Event

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach…

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Modular LUMA™ nodes enable high-bandwidth “WiFi” communication underwater

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news