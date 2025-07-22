Greensea IQ Appoints Rigel SrL as Bayonet AUGV Representative for Italy

Greensea IQ, a leader in subsea robotics and autonomous systems, has announced the appointment of Rigel SrL as its exclusive sales representative in Italy for the Bayonet line of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs).

Based in Rome, Rigel SrL brings more than 50 years of experience delivering advanced electronics, robotics, and automation systems to Italy’s maritime, defense, and industrial sectors. This partnership marks an important step in expanding Greensea IQ’s presence in Europe and introducing its Bayonet surf-zone and nearshore robotics solutions to the Italian market.

The Bayonet AUGV family is designed specifically for operations in the surf zone and shallow water, enabling autonomous seabed mobility for applications such as mine countermeasures (MCM), UXO detection, coastal surveys, payload delivery, and amphibious reconnaissance. Built on Greensea IQ’s robust, open architecture platform, the Bayonet systems deliver true autonomy, precise navigation, and modular payload integration.