 
New Wave Media

July 18, 2025

China's First 'Ocean-level Intelligent Research Vessel' Delievered

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, purportedly to enhance the marine research capabilities of China's universities.

The vessel dubbed Tongji was built by China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited for Shanghai-based Tongji University.

Construction of the vessel started in April 2024, and it completed comprehensive sea trials in May.

Tongji will be used for scientific research voyages, offshore engineering construction tasks, and student internships in Tongji University's marine discipline and other departments, providing equipment support for marine scientific research and the cultivation of marine-related professionals.

Tongji is the new generation of 2,000-ton green, silent, and intelligent comprehensive scientific research vessel independently designed and constructed by domestic companies.

Tongji measures 81.5 meters long, 15 meters wide, and a depth of 6.9 meters. It can accommodate 45 people, including 30 scientists, and reach a speed of 16 knots, equivalent to more than 29 kilometers an hour.

The vessel has a range of 80,000 nautical miles and can sustain operations independently for up to 35 days.

By optimizing the layout, Tongji has achieved a deck operating area of 460 square meters, a laboratory area of 320 square meters, a per capita living cabin of 10.2 square meters, and a total of more than 100 square meters of functional cabins, including conference areas, lecture halls, leisure and fitness areas, achieving the operational capacity of a 3,000 ton scientific research vessel with a relatively small volume.

(Source: Reuters/CNS)

Related News

© Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery Starts AUV Production in the US

Kongsberg Discovery has decided to start production of HUGIN, an autonomous underwater vehicle, in the U.S. This decision…

Saronic, Vigor Form Alliance to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group have entered into a strategic partnership focused on rapidly advancing the delivery…

© Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology, Hydrollica to Provide Seawater Tooling Technology

Ashtead Technology, a provider of mission-critical subsea technology solutions, has joined forces with Hydrollica, a manufacturer…

Anita Conti reserach vessel (Credit: Ifremer)

Ifremer’s French Oceanographic Fleet Welcomes New Research Vessel

A new research vessel built for the French oceanographic fleet operated for the National Science Community by the French…

© Saab

Saab’s Sabertooth On Display Alongside First 3D Model of Endurance

Saab’s Sabertooth subsea vehicle will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Future Lab exhibition July 10-13…

© HII

HII Launches Virginia-class Submarine Arkansas

HII announced that Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) was recently launched into the James River at the company’s…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news