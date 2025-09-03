Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

“2 Days, 50 Ports”: New Wave Media Acquires Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition

New Wave Media, a leading B2B media company serving the global maritime, offshore energy, subsea and logistics sectors, acquired the Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition, a premier international symposium known for its focus on advancing port infrastructure, technology, and policy.

Under the continued leadership of its founder, Kevin Clement, the event will retain its iconic tagline — “2 Days, 50 Ports” — and continue to convene top-tier port and terminal executives from around the world.

The 2026 Port of the Future Conference is scheduled to be held March 23-25, 2026, at the Hilton University of Houston.

Since its inception, the Port of the Future Conference has served as a global forum for collaboration among port leaders, industry innovators, policymakers, and academic researchers. The event continues to attract a strong international delegation, with participation from over 60 ports spanning North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The heart of “Port of the Future” has been, and will remain, a strong conference program structured around highly relevant conference tracks to explore the most pressing challenges and transformational opportunities facing the world’s ports today, including:

  • Port Development
  • Intermodal Connectivity
  • Port Infrastructure 4.0
  • Advances in Dredging Technology and Techniques
  • Increasing Port Operational Efficiencies  
  • Decarbonization and Alternative Fuels
  • Port Energy & Sustainability
  • Carbon Capture
  • Port Security, Cybersecurity & Emergency Management

This partnership with New Wave Media marks an exciting new chapter for the Port of the Future Conference," said Kevin Clement, Director, Port of the Future. With their global maritime reach and proven track record in event development, we’ll continue to grow our international community while expanding the platform for innovation, insight, and impact.”

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Port of the Future Conference and Kevin Clement into the New Wave Media family," said Greg Trauthwein, President, New Wave Media. "This event aligns perfectly with our mission to connect maritime, port and logistics decision-makers with the technologies, strategies, and solutions that will define the next era of port operations. This year we're keeping the event at the Hilton - University of Houston, where the event was born and has grown over the last six years. Starting in 2027 and beyond, we will look for facilities that offer both landside and in-water demonstrations.”

To Become an Exhibitor, Sponsor or Speaker, contact: 
Kevin Clement
Director, Port of the Future
New Wave Media
[email protected]
M: +1.512.626.5413


Related News

The New STORMRUNNER USV by Sea Machines. © Sea Machines Robotics Inc.

Sea Machines Expands Product Line for Defense Customers

Sea Machines Robotics Inc. is launching six new products to better serve customers calling for highly-adaptive marine autonomy.

© Marine &amp; Environmental Research Lab

Sensitive Mesophotic Ecosystems in Cyprus Threatened by Human Impact

The Marine & Environmental Research (MER) Lab, through the MESOPHOS project, carried out the first exploration of mesophotic…

(Credit: National Robotarium)

UK-Brazil Team Unveils Tentacle-Like Robot for Offshore Inspections

Engineers in the U.K. and Brazil have developed a tentacle-like underwater robot that could change how subsea pipelines and…

Credit: Hogia

Hogia Announces David Wallgren As New Business Unit Manager

Hogia has appointed David Wallgren as the new Managing Director of Hogia Ferry Systems and Business Unit Manager for its…

© Voyis

Voyis Support Launch: Professional Services for Underwater Visual Surveys & Photogrammetry

Voyis has announced the launch of Voyis Support, a new professional service designed to help clients achieve successful underwater…

Reach Remote 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea’s USV Heads to Australia for Work with Woodside Energy

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has sent off its Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Reach Remote 2 to Australia to…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news