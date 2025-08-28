Exail Set to Deliver USV to Global Hydrographic Authority

Robotics, maritime, and navigation technology supplier Exail has secured the sale of its new long-range Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV), the DriX H-9, to a global hydrographic authority.

Building on the success of the DriX H-8, the new H-9 model delivers up to 20 days of autonomous endurance, increased payload capacity and enhanced flexibility to support a wide range of maritime missions.

Designed to address the growing demand for persistent, over-the-horizon (OTH) surveys, the DriX H-9 minimizes offshore logistics while extending operational reach, key requirements in sectors such as offshore energy and subsea infrastructure and naval surveillance.

The H-9 can carry multiple geophysical sensors simultaneously, such as side-scan sonar, magnetometer, multi-beam echo sounder and sub-bottom profilers.

Its launch and recovery system enables deployment of towed sensors and inspection class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), supporting tasks such as seabed mapping and infrastructure inspection.

The DriX H-9 is scheduled to be delivered in 2026. As global interest in autonomous maritime technologies accelerates, Exail is affirming its strategic position in the USV market, delivering robust, mission-ready platforms that meet the evolving needs of operators worldwide.

“With this sale of the H-9, alongside the recent success of the DriX O-16, the DriX series is becoming a true reality at sea — enabling operations from shallow to deep waters, with expanding endurance, the ability to embark a wide range of sensors, and the capability to launch and recover various assets,” said Sébastien Grall, Head of Maritime Autonomy activity.