May 24, 2022

Ashtead Taps Middleton as Survey and Robotics Director

Ashtead Technology appointed Phil Middleton as Survey and Robotics Director.

Middleton brings a wealth of experience to the role having held various senior positions in the subsea technology sector, most recently with MacArtney Group where he was UK Managing Director. Prior to that, Phil was Group Managing Director at Seatronics, a post he held for over five years during his 17 years with the business.

He will work with the senior management and regional teams to further strengthen existing capability across Ashtead Technology’s core markets and drive forward the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

