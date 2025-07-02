Voyis Launches New Training and Service Programs

Voyis, a provider of underwater optical systems, has announced the launch of two new service offerings designed to enhance the performance, reliability, and value of its flagship Discovery Stereo Vision System: Voyis Academy and Voyis Protect.

Voyis Academy: Structured Training for Underwater Optical Excellence

Voyis Academy is a tiered training program developed to help users fully leverage the capabilities of the Discovery Stereo Vision System. From new operators to experienced survey professionals, participants are guided through critical topics such as system integration, VSLAM-enabled data acquisition, and the generation of 3D models using leading photogrammetry software.

Available both remotely and onsite, the Academy blends theoretical instruction with live demonstrations and hands-on learning. Each session empowers teams to improve data quality, reduce operational risk, and streamline underwater survey workflows—resulting in faster deployment times and more reliable results.

Voyis Protect: Maintenance and Calibration for Long-Term Reliability

Voyis Protect is a structured maintenance and calibration service aimed at preserving the long-term accuracy and performance of the Discovery Stereo Vision System. Each service cycle includes a detailed inspection of all optical, mechanical, and electronic components, as well as recalibration using controlled reference targets to maintain precise 3D modeling and image clarity.

In addition to visual and functional testing, the service includes firmware updates and optional hardware upgrades—ensuring that the system remains current with the latest technological advancements. A new Certificate of Calibration is issued with every service, maintaining confidence in data integrity for critical underwater inspections.