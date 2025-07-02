 
New Wave Media

July 2, 2025

Voyis Launches New Training and Service Programs

© Voyis

© Voyis

Voyis, a provider of underwater optical systems, has announced the launch of two new service offerings designed to enhance the performance, reliability, and value of its flagship Discovery Stereo Vision System: Voyis Academy and Voyis Protect.

Voyis Academy: Structured Training for Underwater Optical Excellence

Voyis Academy is a tiered training program developed to help users fully leverage the capabilities of the Discovery Stereo Vision System. From new operators to experienced survey professionals, participants are guided through critical topics such as system integration, VSLAM-enabled data acquisition, and the generation of 3D models using leading photogrammetry software.

Available both remotely and onsite, the Academy blends theoretical instruction with live demonstrations and hands-on learning. Each session empowers teams to improve data quality, reduce operational risk, and streamline underwater survey workflows—resulting in faster deployment times and more reliable results.

Voyis Protect: Maintenance and Calibration for Long-Term Reliability

Voyis Protect is a structured maintenance and calibration service aimed at preserving the long-term accuracy and performance of the Discovery Stereo Vision System. Each service cycle includes a detailed inspection of all optical, mechanical, and electronic components, as well as recalibration using controlled reference targets to maintain precise 3D modeling and image clarity.

In addition to visual and functional testing, the service includes firmware updates and optional hardware upgrades—ensuring that the system remains current with the latest technological advancements. A new Certificate of Calibration is issued with every service, maintaining confidence in data integrity for critical underwater inspections.

Related News

Principal Researcher Seong-Hyun Lee of KIMM. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

KIMM Cracks the Code for Underwater Radiated Noise Prediction

Researchers in South Korea at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) have reportedly developed a hull-attached…

© Bryony Pearton/PML

Harnessing Plankton Research Is Crucial to Inform Climate Models

An international publication led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory highlights how upgrading current plankton models is critical…

Source: ECU

Plutonium Levels in Sediments Remain Elevated 70 Years After Nuclear Tests

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia have confirmed plutonium levels in sediment up to 4,500 times…

Copyright David/AdobeStock

Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan Looks to Sea Drones to Counter China

In the shadow of the Taiwan Strait, a new chapter in asymmetric naval warfare is unfolding. Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s…

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

DEEP’s Vanguard Pressure Vessel Aces Submergence Test off Scotland

Orkney-based marine engineering firm Green Marine UK has played a key role in a major milestone for ocean engineering company DEEP…

UK to Invest 200m Pounds in North Sea Carbon Capture Project

Britain will invest 200 million pounds ($272 million) in the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland, the government said on Thursd

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news