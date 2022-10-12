Wednesday, October 12, 2022
 
October 12, 2022

Ashtead Technology Appoints Christie as Head of Mechanical Solutions Business

James Christie - Head of Mechanical Solutions Ashtead Technology - Credit: Ashtead Technology



UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has appointed a new leader for its Mechanical Solutions service line.

Ashtead Technology said that Christie, who is Regional Director for Ashtead Technology’s Asia Pacific region and has been with the company for over three years, also assumes the role of Head of Mechanical Solutions "as the company looks to cement its market position as a leader in IMR and decommissioning services for the global offshore energy sector."

Per Ashtead, Christie has over 22 years’ subsea industry experience following a career that has seen him accumulate extensive experience of both offshore and shore based ROV and life of field operations. 

In his expanded role, Christie will continue to be based in Singapore and will work with Ashtead Technology’s regional teams to grow the company’s capabilities and drive forward the international expansion of its mechanical solutions service line which specialises in subsea cutting, dredging, coating removal technologies and ROV tooling & associated services all built through the acquisitions of Forum Subsea Rentals, Underwater Cutting Solutions, Aqua-Tech, and most recently, WeSubsea. 

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO, said: “James has been instrumental in supporting the international growth of the business during his time with us so far and based on his background and expertise in the subsea IMR and decommissioning sectors he was a natural choice to take on this growth focused role. 

"This appointment comes at a time where there is tremendous scope to grow our mechanical solutions business internationally and through ongoing investment in our equipment, people and infrastructure, we look forward to capitalising on these opportunities globally.”

Christie said: "I am thrilled to take on this leadership role at such an exciting and pivotal stage in Ashtead Technology’s growth journey and work with my mechanical solutions colleagues across our international locations to continue to deliver best-in-class technologies and services to support our customers’ offshore energy projects.

