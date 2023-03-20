Monday, March 20, 2023
 
Ashtead Technology Names Renewables Business Manager

Rich Fry - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Subsea rental equipment and solutions firm Ashtead Technology has appointed Rich Fry as Group Business Development Manager – Renewables. 

The company said Fry brought strong credentials to the company with over a decade of experience working with equipment manufacturers, installation, and O&M contractors in various engineering, project management, and business development roles in the offshore renewables market. 

Ashtead said the appointment came at a "pivotal time" for the company as it continued to build momentum in the offshore renewable energy sector, supporting the construction and installation stages of offshore wind farm developments. 

 

