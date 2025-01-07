 
New Wave Media

January 7, 2025

New Autonomous Subsea Survey System

  • The ProZero 8m Naval Intelligence USV by Tuco Marine. Image courtesy Tuco Marine
  • Image courtesy EIVA
A new partnership between EIVA and Tuco Marine is geared to provide integrated autonomous systems for inspecting subsea assets, such as cables transporting renewable energy.

EIVA, a developer of software and equipment for surveying below the water’s surface and Tuco Marine, producers of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) have announced they are now working together to provide an integrated system solution.

The ProZero 8m Naval Intelligence USV by Tuco Marine sails to an area of interest and launches the remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) ViperFish by EIVA. ViperFish is a sensor platform for high-resolution seabed imaging, as well as mapping depth and magnetic signals to monitor subsea assets.

"Leveraging the complementary nature of our technologies, EIVA is looking forward to working with Tuco Marine to offer the market a solution that we see a lot of demand for – a fully integrated system to autonomously survey subsea assets," said Christian Thomsen, CEO, EIVA.

"By combining a USV, like our ProZero, together with EIVA’s ROTV sensor platform and survey software, it’s possible to monitor the conditions of critical subsea infrastructure much more thoroughly and frequently than with conventional setups," said Managing Director Jonas Pedersen from Tuco Marine.

Image courtesy EIVA


EIVA’s sensor platform ScanFish is among the most used solutions worldwide for UXO surveys, while its ViperFish, launched in 2023, is designed for autonomous USV systems, based on customer inputs. Tuco Marine has delivered their reliable ProZero vessels for use in offshore wind farms, environmental surveys, defence and aquaculture.

The quality of data delivered with this system also benefits from positioning and imaging sensor technologies thanks to strong partnerships within the international Covelya Group, a group which includes Sonardyne and Wavefront Systems, as well as Forcys.

