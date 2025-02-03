New Autonomous Timelapse Camera Includes Hibernation Mode

SubC Imaging has announced its new enhanced autonomous timelapse camera system. The system features an exclusive hibernation mode that conserves battery power, enabling months or even years of continuous operation.

The camera system can integrate with setups like drop frames, landers, baited remote underwater video systems and AUVs.

The system captures SD, HD and 4K video or 12.3 MP digital stills. Adjustable white balance, focus, and exposure settings ensure optimal image quality across a range of underwater environments.

With intuitive software and visual script builder, users can easily set up timelapse schedules and customize camera programming to meet specific deployment needs. The system also supports embedded metadata (EXIF) for each image, logging crucial information such as date, time and sensor data.

Streamlined data management features enable fast, secure downloads and provide adjustable directory and file structures for efficient data review.

These tools simplify the process of organizing large datasets, ensuring that critical information is easy to access and analyze.

The system supports extended underwater operations, featuring optional biofouling control to maintain lens clarity.

Additional enhancements include high-efficiency LED lights for synchronized lighting in low-light conditions, with deep red LEDs available to observe species in their natural state without disturbing behavior.

Precision lasers provide accurate scaling and measurements, while flexible power options ensure compatibility with various deployment durations and operational profiles.



