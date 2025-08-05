Nortek Launches Generation 2 Vector Velocimeter

Nortek has announced that the Generation 2 version of the Vector velocimeter is now available.

The Generation 2 Vector is designed for researchers interested in gathering high resolution current measurements and capturing turbulent flow. The Generation 2 version offers a smaller form factor, lower power consumption, and new features including an echosounder mode.

Nortek’s legacy Vector was introduced in 1999. The Generation 2 version has several key upgrades in both design and performance from the legacy version, designed with flexibility in mind. Its smaller form factor enables deployments in areas previously inaccessible to the Vector, and compatibility with multiple battery canister options removes the need for internal batteries and allows users to choose a power solution appropriate for their application.

Additionally, the Generation 2 Vector includes an interface box, allowing the instrument to communicate via both Ethernet and serial using a single cable. Finally, following Nortek’s tradition, the Generation 2 Vector offers an LED which blinks at the user-defined sampling rate while collecting data, providing peace of mind during deployment.

Modern electronics and broadband processing improve the instrument’s precision for agiven power consumption, making longer deployments possible on the same amount ofbattery power.

A short-range echosounder has also been added, enabling users to image structures in thewater column. This is especially useful to those investigating sediment transport or changesin bottom morphology.