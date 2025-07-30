RS Aqua, UVision Partner to Deliver Underwater 3D Imaging Technology to UK and Ireland

Ocean technology specialists RS Aqua announced their new partnership with Copenhagen based technology firm, UVision.

The partnership identifies a new opportunity to bring expert underwater 3D imaging technology to the UK civil engineering industry, with affordability at the forefront. The UScanner is available to purchase starting July 30, 2025, from RS Aqua.

By combining high-definition stills and positioning data, UScanner ensures efficient and reliable photorealistic 3D model generation for incredibly precise scans of harbour walls, civil engineering sites and more.

The UController software enables real-time Point Cloud rendering that helps guide the operator during recording, while the dual camera system’s global shutter sensor ensures all pixels are captured at the same time.

Post deployment, scans are processed using the UVisualiser cloud server. The post-processing phase is supervised by the UVision team, the inspection, measurement and annotation is then completed by the customer.

Key features: