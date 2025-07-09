Saab’s Sabertooth On Display Alongside First 3D Model of Endurance

Saab’s Sabertooth subsea vehicle will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Future Lab exhibition July 10-13, following its contribution to the first-ever full 3D mapping of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.

The exhibition marks the first public unveiling of a 3D-printed model of Endurance, created using ultra-high-resolution imagery and laser data captured during the Endurance 22 expedition. Working in collaboration with expert partners, Sabertooth operated 3,000 meters below Antarctic ice to help scan the wreck in remarkable detail and bring the vessel back into public view.

Sabertooth’s advanced autonomy, endurance and manuverability were essential to the expedition’s success, supporting the team in collecting the data that made this model possible.

The story of the expedition is also the subject of the documentary Endurance, which recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition.

The Future Lab exhibition highlights pioneering technology shaping the future—from space to subsea.