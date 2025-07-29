 
July 29, 2025

R.M. Young Company’s All-in-One Weather Station Available to Ship

R.M. Young Company has announced that the ResponseONE-PRO all-in-one weather station is now shipping. 

After a limited release last year, the enhanced design is now available for full-scale deployment. Built for performance, reliability, and serviceability, the ResponseONE-PRO offers an innovative solution for gathering essential weather data with minimal hassle and maximum efficiency. 

The ResponseONE-PRO measures wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, and pressure, all from a single compact device. Optional add-ons, such as an integrated compass or precipitation gauge, allow for even greater functionality. All sensor data is transmitted as a unified output string, making integration into existing systems seamless and efficient. 

The ResponseONE-PRO has a user-focused design. A newly added access port allows for quick removal and replacement of both the internal sensor module and protective filter. This makes routine maintenance easy and cost-effective—restoring performance to factory standards without the need to return the instrument for service. 

Purpose-built to meet even the harshest challenges of marine data buoy applications, the ResponseONE-PRO has already proven itself in demanding environments. For over three years, it has been quietly deployed on ocean buoys around the world, delivering consistent, high-quality data in extreme conditions. 

