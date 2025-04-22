HII Awarded as One of 2025’s Best Employers by Business Group on Health

HII was recognized a second year in a row as one of top companies in the country for its commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives. HII is among a group of 53 companies recognized by Business Group on Health as a 2025 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award winner.

According to Business Group on Health, the 53 companies demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiatives. In addition, these companies have novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity.

“This second award for HII represents our commitment to provide meaningful best-in-class benefits and well-being programs for our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are very proud to be recognized for the full portfolio of offerings we provide our employees to ensure they can build a career, and that they and their families can live their best lives, enjoying physical, financial, and emotional well-being. We can’t succeed without them—and we must continue to put their safety and well-being first.”

The award, now in its 20th year, was announced April 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Business Group on Health’s 2025 Annual Conference.

HII was one of three defense contractors on the list. The 2025 winners represented a broad and diverse group of industries, geographies, and strategic approaches to employee health and well-being.