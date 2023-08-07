DOF Awarded Subsea Work off West Africa

Norway-based DOF Group on Monday announced it has been awarded a contract for one of its vessels offshore West Africa.

The deal will see DOF's construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Acergy support operations to install subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for an unnamed "tier 1 contractor and operator" in West Africa, DOF said. The 156.9-meter-long vessel was built in 2008.

DOF labeled the contract as "significant", worth between $80 million and $100 million. The deal includes 326 days firm utilization, and 75 optional days, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition to the vessel utilization, DOF Subsea Atlantic will offer project management, engineering, design, analysis and survey attached to the Skandi Acergy scope, which includes pre-commissioning, subsea isolation valve (SSIV) umbilical, spools, risers, flying leads, subsea structures and survey.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group, said, "The award continues to demonstrate DOF Subsea inhouse capability of offering turnkey solutions to our existing and new customers, building on our established capability offering in the SURF market. The award secures high utilization for a key asset and reflects the higher margin environment we experience in the market."

DOF said it will run the project from its offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.