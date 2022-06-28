 
New Wave Media

June 28, 2022

Baker to Head BOEM's Office of Renewable Energy Programs

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

The United States' Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Tuesday announced Karen J. Baker will lead its Office of Renewable Energy Programs (OREP).

BOEM, an agency within the Department of the Interior, manages U.S. offshore energy resources.

As Chief of BOEM's OREP, Baker will oversee the development of renewable energy resources on the Outer Continental Shelf through planning, stakeholder engagement, environmental analysis and technical review.

“We’re very excited to add Ms. Baker to our team at such a pivotal time in offshore wind development,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “I know she will bring her demonstrated commitment to excellence and extensive leadership experience to our renewable energy program as we work toward achieving the Administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.”

Baker said, “We will be focused on achieving the Administration’s goal in a way that protects our environment, fosters economic growth and respects the concerns of tribes and impacted communities.”

Over the past year, the Biden-Harris administration has launched the American offshore wind industry by approving and celebrating the groundbreaking of the nation’s first two commercial-scale, offshore wind projects in federal waters. By 2025, BOEM plans to potentially hold up to five additional offshore lease sales and complete the review of at least 16 plans to construct and operate commercial, offshore wind energy facilities, which would represent more than 22 gigawatts of clean energy for the nation.

Baker comes to BOEM from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where she served as the regional program’s director for the North Atlantic Division. With more than 25 years combined private industry and Department of Defense civilian experience, Baker has served in a variety of leadership positions in strategic planning, energy and environmental policy and public affairs.

Baker holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Maryland, a Master of Science in Environmental Science and Policy from John Hopkins University and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

Related News

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Uncrewed Vessel Tech: Argeo Argus Launched for Offshore Energy Sector

Argeo launched its first uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle dubbed Argeo Argus. The Argus USV (Uncrewed…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

(Photo: MDL)

MDL and Jumbo Conclude GoM Mooring Installation

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) and Jumbo Maritime have completed a deepwater polyester mooring rope installation in the…

(Photo: Sustainable Marine)

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia

A tidal energy system has officially powered up and is now delivering clean electricity to Nova Scotia’s power system, making…

A crane replaces a bridge over the Ohmsett Oil Spill Response & Renewable Energy Test facility during refurbishment in spring 2022. (Photo: BSEE)

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s National Oil Spill Response Research and Renewable Energy Test Facility…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Genesis Group Inc.

Genesis is the commercialization arm of Memorial University, a Canadian leader in ocean engineering. • Seaformatics – a self-powered bottom-mounted ocean sensor platform. • Inspirus – intelligent sensors & a patented new sensor pointing device. • AOSL Thruster – a novel high performance thruster for ROVs/AUVs.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news