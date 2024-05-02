 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2024

Balmoral Comtec Gets Hornsea 3 Cable Protection Job

(Credit: Balmoral Comtec)

(Credit: Balmoral Comtec)

UK-based offshore energy supply chain company Balmoral Comtec has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from for Ørsted for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) for its Hornsea 3 offshore wind project.

The scope of work includes design engineering which will take place at Balmoral Comtec’s Aberdeen facility, supply of 400 cable protection systems, and handling and installation training to the awarded marine contractor.

According to Balmoral Comtec, managing the challenges of over-bending, abrasion and fatigue of underwater cables can be an ongoing challenge for offshore wind developers. The company’s patented system, which mechanically locks together removing a reliance on PU bonding, utilizes validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life

“Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition - and we’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life. Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK,” said Fraser Milne, Engineering and Projects Director at Balmoral Comtec.

Located 120km off the Norfolk coast in the UK, Hornsea 3, which will be the world’s largest offshore windfarm, is owned and operated by Ørsted. The project is expected to be operational by 2027.

The final investment decision for the Hornsea 3 project, expected to cost $10.3-$11 billion (DKK 70-75 billion), was made in December 2023.

