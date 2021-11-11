Thursday, November 11, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 11, 2021

Balmoral Group sells ACE Winches shareholding to former CEO Alfie Cheyne

(Photo: ACE Winches)

(Photo: ACE Winches)

Balmoral Group sold its shareholding in ACE Winches to a company led by ACE’s founder and former CEO Alfie Cheyne.

As part of Balmoral’s share purchases in 2017 and 2019 the Cheyne family had an option to buy back Balmoral Group’s investment and the deal confirmed today is in line with this agreement. Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group said: “We have enjoyed working with the management and staff of ACE Winches and wish them all the best for the future.”

Cheyne said, “Balmoral has been incredibly supportive to ACE Winches over the last few years and has positioned the business well for continued growth. “I look forward to an exciting new chapter ahead in the development of the business.”

Related News

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

Image courtesy Farsounder

FarSounder, Navtor Partner

FarSounder and Navtor announces a new partnership, with FarSounder now including support for NAVTOR official ENC chart data…

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Evologics Quadroin penguin inspired underwater vehicle. Image courtesy Hereon - Florian Büttner.

MTR100: When it Comes to Drones, Big is Good. <1m is Better.

Over the last couple of decades, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have become fully established work horses of ocean mapping and surveillance.

iXblue launched its first Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV): FlipiX. Photo courtesy iXblue

Meet FlipiX: iXblue Launches New ROTV

At Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton, iXblue today launched a new ROTV -- FlipiX -- designed to enhance autonomous survey…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Plymouth University Marine Institute

We represent a large pool of world-leading experts whose breadth of marine knowledge and expertise is second-to-none in the UK, enabling us to understand relationships between human activities and our surrounding seas. We develop, work and collaborate with businesses…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Merchant navy

● MORADABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, India

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Crewing Executive

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news