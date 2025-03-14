 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2025

Baltic Subsea Cable Repaired

Finland's Cinia said submarine telecoms cable between Finland and Germany had been repaired. Credit: Adobe Stock/norimoto

Finland's Cinia said on Friday its C-Lion1 submarine telecoms cable between Finland and Germany, which was suspected to have been damaged in January, had been repaired.

Cinia suspected the damage had occurred in the early hours on January 26 in the same area where damage was detected in another subsea fibre optic cable linking Sweden and Latvia.

"The cable fault was minor and communications through the cable worked normally," Cinia said in a statement.

The Baltic Sea region is on alert and the NATO alliance has boosted its presence after a series of power cable, telecom and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Most have been caused by civilian ships dragging their anchors.

(Reuters)

