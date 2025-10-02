Thursday, October 2, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 2, 2025

DEEP Expands U.S. Operations with $100m Investment, Builds Subsea Human Habitat in Florida

© DEEP

© DEEP

DEEP, an ocean engineering and technology company, announced a major expansion of its operations in the United States, including a $100 million investment in a permanent engineering and development hub in Florida and a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. At the center of this expansion is Project Vanguard, the first crewed subsea human habitat of its kind to be constructed in four decades.

Construction of Vanguard is underway in Florida. Designed for four-crew, medium-duration missions of a week or more, the habitat will support specialist projects such as scientific research and environmental monitoring, technical diving and spaceflight training, and coral reef restoration.

Vanguard will also become the first underwater habitat to be classed by DNV, an international certification and classification provider for underwater technology.

As part of the Vanguard build program, DEEP has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to Triton Submarines, the Florida-based manufacturer of advanced submersibles. Triton will provide critical engineering services, leveraging its expertise in pressure vessel design, certification, and underwater systems integration.

DEEP has also engaged Bastion Technologies, with its expertise in aerospace and subsea engineering, and Unique Group, a global leader in diving and marine services, to further strengthen the Vanguard project team's capabilities.

At the Houston facility, Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing will be used to print large-scale metal components for global customers across the maritime, offshore, and aviation industries. This new site will enhance DEEP Manufacturing’s capabilities alongside its established operations in the UK.

Related News

(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Bags Another OCTG Order from Petrobras

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a new order from Petrobras for its Submagnético Free Flow oil country…

(Credit: Saipem)

Guyana’s First: Saipem Builds Complex Subsea Structure for ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field

Saipem has completed the first complex subsea structure ever built in Guyana, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field…

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Reaches New Heights with Autonomous Drones Inspection Ops

Aker Solutions has become the first company in Europe to secure certification for unlimited beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

(Credit: Ocean Geophysics)

Ocean Geophysics Teams Up for EdgeTech on Seabed Data Processing

Offshore energy industry suppliers Ocean Geophysics has partnered with EdgeTech, a specialist in underwater technology solutions…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.The…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news