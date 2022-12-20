Wednesday, December 21, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 20, 2022

New Battery Option for Mako 4K Subsea Video Cam

Image courtesy Arctic Rays

Image courtesy Arctic Rays

New battery-power option for Mako camera Popular subsea video camera now capable of standalone operation. 

Arctic Rays has developed a new battery option for its popular Mako video camera, opening new standalone capabilities for underwater filming for research. Mako is a 4K video capture option that is for filming from legacy ROVs because of its ability to give real-time monitor output in SD via coax while recording 1080p 4K video at 30 fps. The new internal battery option for Mako allows for standalone operation, a perfect complement to Mako's existing capability of using preset recording schedules and onboard recording.

The original Mako is powered via a MCBH8M Subconn connector. Both options allow for optional scaling lasers and can be rated to 1,000 or 6,000m.

All Mako cameras support external, directly connected lighting with remote lighting control. This new battery option for Mako pairs well with ViperFish, the low-power, dual-channel torch light, or LanternFish, Arctic Rays' battery-powered torch light.

Related News

Figure 3: Image of 7-meter Dory and Anchor Scar taken from HII REMUS with MINSAS 60. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

HII’s New Medium Class UUV sports Kraken SAS

Kraken Robotics said its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System has been selected as the standard payload…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

(Image: Subsea7)

Tech File: BORAbox Helps Collect Ocean Data

The BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance, which includes National Oceanography Center (NOC) and Subsea7, launched the first…

Photo courtesy Arctic Rays

Arctic Rays Debuts 4 New Products

Arctic Rays released four new products in its suite of subsea technologies. Now available are:• YellowFin, the machine vision…

©Sea-KIT

ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan…

©Ocean Infinity (Video screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Two Armada Vessels Set Sail from Vietnam

Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, said Tuesday that two of its new vessels…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Modular LUMA™ nodes enable high-bandwidth “WiFi” communication underwater

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news