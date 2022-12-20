New Battery Option for Mako 4K Subsea Video Cam

New battery-power option for Mako camera Popular subsea video camera now capable of standalone operation.



Arctic Rays has developed a new battery option for its popular Mako video camera, opening new standalone capabilities for underwater filming for research. Mako is a 4K video capture option that is for filming from legacy ROVs because of its ability to give real-time monitor output in SD via coax while recording 1080p 4K video at 30 fps. The new internal battery option for Mako allows for standalone operation, a perfect complement to Mako's existing capability of using preset recording schedules and onboard recording.

The original Mako is powered via a MCBH8M Subconn connector. Both options allow for optional scaling lasers and can be rated to 1,000 or 6,000m.



All Mako cameras support external, directly connected lighting with remote lighting control. This new battery option for Mako pairs well with ViperFish, the low-power, dual-channel torch light, or LanternFish, Arctic Rays' battery-powered torch light.