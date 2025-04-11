 
New Wave Media

April 11, 2025

OceanAlpha Introduces L42 USV For Offshore Survey

OceanAlpha showcased its latest maritime autonomy solution at Ocean Business 2025 (April 8-10, Southampton, UK), presenting the L42 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) during a product launch event. The vessel addresses growing industry needs for efficient offshore data collection through practical innovations in endurance and payload flexibility.

The L42 USV’s hybrid power system provides over 1,500 km of operational range (8 days @ 4 knots), significantly reducing the need for frequent vessel retrieval during large-scale surveys. Enhanced stability from four redundant electric motors allows reliable deployment in diverse sea conditions, from coastal waters to open ocean environments.

Engineered to streamline workflow integration, the platform supports standard survey instruments including multibeam echosounder, towed side-scan sonar, towed magnetometer, sub-bottom profiler, and USBL positioning systems. Its onboard wet-end payload lifters and towing system enable rapid configuration changes between hydrographic mapping, pipeline inspections, and diversified scientific research missions.

The first production L42 unit has successfully completed third-party acceptance testing and will be delivered to an African surveying company in April 2025. 

