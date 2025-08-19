RBR Announces RBRcoda Tu Sensor
RBR has unveiled the RBRcoda Tu, the latest real-time sensor redefining precision in underwater turbidity measurements.
Features of the RBRcoda Tu:
- Dual independent optical channels—ensures high sensitivity in low turbidity (0-1000 FTU) whilst handling high turbidity (up to 20,000 FTU) with an optical backscatter channel.
- Compact & rugged—with a titanium body rated for depths up to 6000m, yet just 65mm long.
- Robust & durable—all optical components resist UV/sunlight aging, and the sapphire optical windows are scratch-proof.
- Performance—fast sampling rates up to 32Hz, and its high dynamic range permits exposure to full sunlight with exceptionally low detection limits.
- Energy efficient—ultra-low power consumption at just 2.3mJ/sample at 4Hz.