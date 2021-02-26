 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2021

NOAA Begins Transition Exclusively to Electronic Navigation Charts

Chart 18665 of Lake Tahoe is the first traditional paper chart to be fully supplanted by an electronic navigational chart as part of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey Raster Sunset Plan. (Image: NOAA)

Chart 18665 of Lake Tahoe is the first traditional paper chart to be fully supplanted by an electronic navigational chart as part of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey Raster Sunset Plan. (Image: NOAA)

NOAA will begin to implement its sunset plan for paper nautical charts this month, starting with the current paper chart 18665 of Lake Tahoe. After August, NOAA’s electronic navigational chart will be the only NOAA nautical chart of the area.

This is the first traditional paper chart to be fully supplanted by an electronic chart as part of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey Raster Sunset Plan, which includes a new process to notify mariners of the transition of individual paper charts to electronic charts. These charts are easier to update and maintain, keeping mariners safer with up-to-date information on marine hazards.

As part of the sunset plan, released in 2019, mariners will be officially notified of this chart’s cancellation in the U.S. Coast Guard Local Notice to Mariners. A note in the lower left corner of the chart will state that it is the last paper edition and it will be canceled six months later on August 26.

NOAA will continue to announce the cancellation of additional paper charts as the sunset plan progresses, initially based on volume of sales or downloads, and in regions with improved NOAA electronic navigational chart coverage. Cancellation of all traditional paper and associated raster chart products will be completed by January 2025.

NOAA announced the start of a five-year process to end traditional paper nautical chart production in late 2019 via a Federal Register Notice. While NOAA is sunsetting its traditional nautical chart products, it is undertaking a major effort to improve the data consistency and provide larger scale coverage within its electronic navigational chart product suite.

Over the next four years, NOAA will work to ease the transition to electronic products by providing access to paper chart products based on electronic data. The online NOAA Custom Chart tool enables users to create their own paper and PDF charts from the latest NOAA ENC data.

Related News

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

Magseis Fairfield's ZXPLR Node - Credit: Magseis Fairfield

More GoM Work for Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed Magseis Fairfield on Friday said it had won a deep-water 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey contract in…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Diving Unlimited International, Inc.l

Since 1963, DUI has been protecting divers in the world’s most hazardous environments. Whether working 500’ below the surface on an oil platform in the North Sea, jumping out of a helicopter in Alaska, performing a covert operation in a distant land or simply wanting…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news