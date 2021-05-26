 
Benthic Complete Geotechnical Site Survey off Australia

The PROD2 seabed drilling and geotechnical testing system. Photo courtesy Benthic

Benthic provided Santos with geotechnical site investigation services at the Dorado field off the coast of Western Australia.

The work included geophysical and geotechnical surveys, consisting of multiple Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) and borehole locations up to 100m.

The company used its PROD2 seabed drilling and geotechnical testing system, a proprietary portable remotely operated drill that can switch between piston sampling and rotary coring to maximize productivity. 

The tool can recover 75mm diameter cores with continuous sampling capability in water depths to 3,000m. It also operates on the seabed and is isolated from vessel motion via a slack umbilical, which reduces weather sensitivity and downtime, resulting in more efficient operations. PROD2 executed the project onboard the MMA Vigilant.

