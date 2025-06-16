 
Subsea Europe Services, FLANQ Appointed as Distributor of Voxometer Survey System Across Mainland Europe

Subsea Europe Services, together with its defense division, FLANQ, has been appointed as a mainland Europe distributor for the Voxometer multi-aspect survey system developed by Malta-based R3Vox. This partnership marks a milestone in Subsea Europe Services’ commitment to delivering hydrographic survey and underwater inspection technologies to commercial, academic and, through FLANQ, defense customers in the European market.

Subsea Europe Services is preparing to take delivery of the most advanced Voxometer-XL system soon, with availability in the company’s rental pool anticipated by the end of summer 2025. Its introduction to the European market is expected to improve hydrographic surveying by reducing operational complexities and delivering superior data quality.

The Voxometer is a unique marine survey system that introduces a new standard for speed, simplicity, and precision in seafloor mapping and data acquisition. As the first smart, agile, and fully automated MA3 Multi Aspect Survey System, it enables faster hydrographic surveys with significantly reduced operational complexity and cost. 

Designed for ease of use, even by operators with limited experience, the Voxometer delivers near-end quality data directly from the vessel—either crewed or uncrewed. Its ability to capture multiple data types in a single pass, combined with minimal setup and streamlined processing, shortens project timelines and accelerates return on investment. 

Under the Voxometer distributor agreement, Subsea Europe Services will promote and represent the system for sales and rental across mainland Europe, focusing on customers in academic research, offshore survey, and geophysical industries. FLANQ will lead engagement with clients in defense, maritime security, and government sectors, ensuring the Voxometer’s capabilities are accessible across both civil and strategic applications. 

Subsea Europe Services’ appointment as a distributor for the Voxometer in mainland Europe builds upon a longstanding relationship with R3Vox's sister company, R2Sonic.

