November 7, 2022

Birns Names Velezmoro as Quality Assurance Manager

Birns Inc. named Rafael Velezmoro as its Quality Assurance Manager. Image courtesy Burns, Inc.

Birns Inc. named Rafael Velezmoro as its Quality Assurance Manager, responsible for Quality Management of all the company’s design, manufacturing and supply operations and the oversight and management of its ISO 9001-2015-certified and 10CFR50 App. B-compliant Quality Management System.

Velezmoro joined the team at BIRNS with 25 years of manufacturing and quality experience, having served in a range of leadership roles including Manufacturing and Process Engineer at EMLinQ, Quality Assurance Vice President for Polar Power, and Quality Assurance Manager with US Seismic Systems. He has more than two decades of experience as a Lead Auditor, implementing and maintaining Quality Management Systems, as well as conducting and managing internal and external quality, UL, CE, Government Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) QAR, and supplier audits.

