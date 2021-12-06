Birns Offers New Millennium Interconnect Catalog

Birns, Inc., introduced the new BIRNS Millennium Interconnect Catalog, a catalog that includes a significant expansion of pin configurations, direct links to downloadable configuration drawings, and comprehensive, strategic additions to product selection and part numbering guides, as well as highly detailed specification tools to walk the user through the selection process.

The catalogue features a new, highly detailed RF section, which highlights BIRNS’ recent breakthroughs with low losses and better VSWR, for example: -.32dB loss and 1.17 VSWR at 1.5GHz. It also outlines the company’s new 1V series of 75Ω coax contacts with the same footprint as a 50Ω.

The BIRNS Millennium Interconnect Catalog details the company’s ultra-high speed data rates—cable assemblies with data transfer rates of 9.4+/- 0.1 Gigabits per second, and incredible optical performance data, including the industry's lowest insertion and return losses. It also includes a range of rigorous qualification and testing capabilities, such as 48 hour+ continuous testing of electro-optical cable assemblies at 6km in a controlled 2°C (±1°C) environment.

From detailed custom cable stock configurations and color coding to full, clear explanations of Cable Plug materials and torque data, this designed is designed to help make BIRNS customers' interconnect decision-making process seamless.

Image courtesy Birns