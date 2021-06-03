Blueye Robotics Debuts New ROV

Blueye Robotics launches the X3, its third Blueye ROV model. Three Guest Ports open up possibilities for connecting external peripherals such as sonars, manipulators, sensors, cameras and lights.

Tight integration with Blueye's user-upgradeable Blunux operating system is designed to make the X3 future-proof and easy-to-use.

"The X3 will allow us to plug in additional equipment and sensors. I think that is the main advantage of this new model - it's not just a camera unit but can be used as a sensorcarrying platform," said Jørgen Berge, Professor, Dept. Arctic and Marine Biology, University of Tromsø.

Some features of the new X3 model include:

Three Guest Ports supporting eight different communication protocols for integrating external equipment.

Software integration in the Blueye App for grippers and manipulators.

Support for navigation and positioning systems such as Waterlinked DVL and GPS, and different sonars from Blue Robotics, Impact Subsea, and Blueprint Subsea.

Blueye External-Camera and Blueye External-Lights (up to 10,000 lumens) which can be positioned in different directions and are software integrated within the Blueye App.

A new aluminum mounting bracket serving as a platform for adding external equipment.

Additional upgrades following the launch of the Blueye X3 are the Blueye High-Capacity battery offering 5 hours of operating time and a Surface Unit 2nd generation upgraded with USB-C charging and improved waterproofing and tether connection.