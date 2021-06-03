 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2021

Blueye Robotics Debuts New ROV

Image courtesy Blueye Robotics

Image courtesy Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics launches the X3, its third Blueye ROV model. Three Guest Ports open up possibilities for connecting external peripherals such as sonars, manipulators, sensors, cameras and lights. 

Tight integration with Blueye's user-upgradeable Blunux operating system is designed to make the X3 future-proof and easy-to-use.

"The X3 will allow us to plug in additional equipment and sensors. I think that is the main advantage of this new model - it's not just a camera unit but can be used as a sensorcarrying platform," said  Jørgen Berge, Professor, Dept. Arctic and Marine Biology, University of Tromsø.

Some features of the new X3 model include:

  • Three Guest Ports supporting eight different communication protocols for integrating external equipment.
  • Software integration in the Blueye App for grippers and manipulators.
  • Support for navigation and positioning systems such as Waterlinked DVL and GPS, and different sonars from Blue Robotics, Impact Subsea, and Blueprint Subsea.
  • Blueye External-Camera and Blueye External-Lights (up to 10,000 lumens) which can be positioned in different directions and are software integrated within the Blueye App.
  • A new aluminum mounting bracket serving as a platform for adding external equipment.

Additional upgrades following the launch of the Blueye X3 are the Blueye High-Capacity battery offering 5 hours of operating time and a Surface Unit 2nd generation upgraded with USB-C charging and improved waterproofing and tether connection.

Related News

26,322 Ft.: OSIL Giant Piston Corer Breaks Deep-Ocean Sampling Record

Ocean Scientific International report that one of its Giant Piston Corer systems has broken two records in scientific ocean…

The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation

Boreas D90: Digital Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (DFOG) Technology

Advanced Navigation recently debuted a new digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, a tech that has promise to revolutionize…

(Image: SMD)

SMD Unveils Deep Water Nodule Collector

Underwater technology developer SMD said it has developed a new nodule collection solution engineered to maximize productivity…

Credit: MSC

MSC Launches 'MiniSpector' ROV

Egypt-based company MSC has introduced a mini ROV aimed at lowering subsea inspection and 3D metrology costs for the global…

SPICE, World's First AUV with Robot Arm for Subsea Pipeline Inspections / Credit; Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Modus Orders Unique Subsea Pipeline Inspection AUV from Kawasaki

UK-based subsea services company Modus Subsea Services has ordered two SPICE AUV systems from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI).

In 2019, Nautilus plied the Pacific waters off the island of Nikumaroro, searching for any sign of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. In the cool, dark control room, we kept a 24-hour vigil. (Gabriel Scarlett/National Geographic Image Collection)

VIDEO: Up Close and Personal with Ocean Explorer Robert Ballard

Ocean explorer and scientist Dr. Robert D. Ballard opens up on his personal life and his world-famous ocean discoveries like…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OneOcean Corporation

OneOcean Corporation is changing the way big spatial data is managed, accessed and exchanged around the world. OneOcean’s ClipCard presents a rich abstract of source data that can be viewed and shared anywhere, giving users an instant understanding of what complex data contain…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sandblaster

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Chief Engineer or Technical Superintendent for Inspections

● Spain

Ship Construction Engineer

FY21-07 Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Delivery Coordinator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news