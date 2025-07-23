REMUS 620 UUV Validated for Torpedo Tube Deployment

A joint team from HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) recently completed a milestone in advancing the U.S. Navy Submarine Force’s initiative to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.

A test by the joint team confirmed the compatibility of the REMUS 620 with the SAFECAP, Virginia-class submarine weapons handling and torpedo tube systems, and other critical interfaces.

HII’s next-generation medium uncrewed underwater vehicle (MUUV) fitted with WHOI’s Yellow Moray docking technology, successfully completed a full end-to-end dry checkout of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle/Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule (AUV/SAFECAP) "All-Up Round" (AUR) in the Virginia-class Cradle Payload Integration Facility (VCCPIF) and its Mk71 torpedo tube. This follows USS Delaware (SSN 791), built by HII, successfully completing the first-ever forward-deployed launch and recovery of a UUV via submarine torpedo tube with the Yellow Moray equipped REMUS 600 UUV.

HII is expanding the U.S. Navy’s undersea dominance and range with state-of-the-art REMUS technology and delivery.