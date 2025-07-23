 
New Wave Media

July 23, 2025

REMUS 620 UUV Validated for Torpedo Tube Deployment

© HII

© HII

A joint team from HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) recently completed a milestone in advancing the U.S. Navy Submarine Force’s initiative to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.

A test by the joint team confirmed the compatibility of the REMUS 620 with the SAFECAP, Virginia-class submarine weapons handling and torpedo tube systems, and other critical interfaces.

HII’s next-generation medium uncrewed underwater vehicle (MUUV) fitted with WHOI’s Yellow Moray docking technology, successfully completed a full end-to-end dry checkout of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle/Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule (AUV/SAFECAP) "All-Up Round" (AUR) in the Virginia-class Cradle Payload Integration Facility (VCCPIF) and its Mk71 torpedo tube. This follows USS Delaware (SSN 791), built by HII, successfully completing the first-ever forward-deployed launch and recovery of a UUV via submarine torpedo tube with the Yellow Moray equipped REMUS 600 UUV.

HII is expanding the U.S. Navy’s undersea dominance and range with state-of-the-art REMUS technology and delivery.

Related News

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

China's First 'Ocean-level Intelligent Research Vessel' Delievered

China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, purportedly to enhance…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher…

© Adobe Stock/HTGanzo

Greenroom Robotics Granted AUKUS Exemption for Autonomous Vessel Software

An Australian AI startup developing software for crewless boats said it has been granted one of the first AUKUS exemption…

© Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery Starts AUV Production in the US

Kongsberg Discovery has decided to start production of HUGIN, an autonomous underwater vehicle, in the U.S. This decision…

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news