 
New Wave Media

July 29, 2026

TGS Books Fresh OBN Survey Job

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS has been hired for an ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East (AMME) region, with offshore operations scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.

The company said a deepwater acquisition crew is due to mobilize in the fourth quarter, with the project expected to last about 100 days and extend into 2027.

“We are very pleased to secure this OBN contract, which extends into 2027. This award from a repeat customer highlights the strength of our integrated business model and broad presence across all segments of the geophysical market.

“The client values our OBN technology and in combination with our proven track record of successful project execution and timely delivery is confident in our ability to provide high-quality actionable data and insights that support production optimization,” said Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer of TGS.

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