 
New Wave Media

May 25, 2021

Boreas D90: Digital Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (DFOG) Technology

  • The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation Image courtesy Advanced Navigation
  • Image courtesy Advanced Navigation Image courtesy Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation recently debuted a new digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, a tech that has promise to revolutionize many subsea and maritime market navigation applications. Xavier Orr, CEO discussed the innovation and the potential with Marine Technology Reporter.

Advanced Navigation is a privately owned Australian company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of navigation technologies and robotics, including a broad range of fields including sensors, GNSS, inertial navigation, RF technologies, acoustics, robotics, AI and algorithms.
Today the company has more than 40,000 products in the field and operating, globally in the automotive, maritime, subsea survey and offshore oil and gas sectors.

In May 2021 Advanced Navigation debuted the BOREAS D90, touted as a new generation of closed-loop fiber-optic gyroscope.

“Fiber-optic gyroscopes use a coil of optical fiber and measure an effect known as the Sagnac effect to determine rotation very accurately with no moving parts,” said Orr. “So, basically, they are the most accurate and reliable method for measuring angular velocity currently available. Boreas takes that technology into a new generation,” comparing FM radio to the current generation of FOGs whereas “Wi-Fi or digital radio would be our new technology.” Another benefit according to Orr: “Thanks to the DFOG technology, Boreas will be roughly 30% cheaper than traditional FOGs with similar performance.”

Boreas D90 & DFOG

Size and weight are generally two of the top agenda items when delivering any maritime or subsea product, and according to Orr, one of the outstanding features of Boreas D90 is that “it is roughly 40% smaller, lighter, and lower powered than competitive systems,” while still delivering performance and reliability. The key ingredient: digital FOG, or “DFOG” as Advanced Navigation calls it, a patent-pending technology that's been in development for the last 25 years across two universities.

According to Orr, there are three elements to DFOG:


  1. Digital Modulation Techniques. “Rather than sending a sine wave over single frequency through the coil, you're sending spread spectrum signals, so you're sending a whole heap of frequencies.”
  2. Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. “Those two things, combined, allow us to detect in-run errors in the fiber optic gyroscope and correct for them, that normally would just be errors in your data in other systems.”
  3. An optical chip that combines nine different discrete components into a single chip. “That allows us to do a lot of optimizations and earn performance gains. We also can reduce the size, weight, and power through that chip.”


To date Advanced Navigation, by Orr’s estimation, has invested around 100,000 staff hours into the development of DFOG. “Then, on top of that, there's probably half a million hours that have been spent at universities, the two universities, over the last 25 years working on this technology,” a breakthrough that Orr said comes from the university’s work on gravitational research. “Advanced Navigation saw the potential of this technology, so we developed it through to the commercialization point.”

 “Thanks to the DFOG technology, Boreas will be roughly 30% cheaper than traditional FOGs with similar performance.” Xavier Orr, CEO, Advanced Navigation



Applications

There are multiple opportunities to leverage this technology across industries, but looking strictly at the maritime sector, some of the biggest categories would be ROVs, AUVs, marine surveying and ship navigation.

“BOREAS allows for solid state, north seeking, or gyro compassing at a fraction of the size, weight, power, and cost of systems currently on the market,” said Orr. “That makes it viable to take systems that are currently using magnetic heading and move them across to much more reliable gyro compassing or north seeking technology.”

As technology in general starts to evolve more quickly, Orr sees a number of trends in the maritime and subsea sector that could be drivers for DFOG technology and Boreas D90 for a generation to come.

“What we're seeing is there's a big focus on autonomy in the marine and subsea marketplace at the moment,” said Orr. “So companies are investing a lot of money in automating both subsea systems and also sea systems. Applications that currently use unreliable magnetic heading or are heavily reliant on GPS, can now use gyro compassing and highly accurate INSs within their range.”

“The biggest opportunities we would see are in the U.S. and Europe at the moment,” said Orr. “We're seeing a huge amount of interest in autonomous systems, a huge demand for INS systems for subsea and maritime applications.”


Related News

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact Underwater Drone with Live HD Video Feed

As technology development continues at pace in the subsea space, a young innovative group out of Switzerland—Hydromea—unveiled…

Photo courtesy Edgetech

EdgeTech Debuts 2050-DSS Combined Side Scan Sonar & Sub-Bottom Profiling System

EdgeTech introduced a new combined tri-frequency side scan sonar and high resolution sub-bottom profiling sonar system.The…

Image courtesy PanGeo Subsea

PanGeo Subsea Delivers Sub Bottom Imager for Formosa 2 Depth of Burial Survey

Sub-Seabed 3D Acoustic Imaging Technology Enters Taiwan Market to Support Jan De Nul’s Offshore Wind Farm DevelopmentsPanGeo…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EquipNet - equipment appraisal

EquipNet is one of the leading appraisers, brokers, and auctioneers in the used equipment industry. Appraisals and sales on used industrial equipment by EquipNet means you are served by a world class appraiser and equipment sales company who has one of the largest…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Engineer or Technical Superintendent for Inspections

● Spain

Marine Structural Engineer

Rigger

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

HSSE Manager for a shipping MNC - Mumbai
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news