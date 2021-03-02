Boxfish Luna: New ROV for Underwater Filmmaking

The next-generation Boxfish cinematography drone delivers full-frame, 8K video from 1,000 meters depth.

Boxfish Research, New Zealand, manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles, launched its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, for professional underwater videographers and photographers.

Using imaging from Sony and a new 200mm precision optical dome, Boxfish Luna has been completely redesigned to allow filmmakers to perfectly capture underwater environments with brilliant clarity and ease of use.

“This new drone was specifically designed for underwater film production,” says Craig Anderson, Co-Founder, Boxfish Research. “The Luna gives the user full creative freedom to capture the incredible diversity of the undersea world.”

The Boxfish Luna allows professional cinematographers to capture crisp and clear imagery up to 1000 metres underwater. And with the latest Sony camera integration, filmmakers can record in full-frame up to 8K 10-bit video with precision zoom control — as well as shutter speed, aperture, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure mode directly from the control station.

Boxfish Luna Specifications & Features