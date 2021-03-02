Boxfish Luna: New ROV for Underwater Filmmaking
The next-generation Boxfish cinematography drone delivers full-frame, 8K video from 1,000 meters depth.
Boxfish Research, New Zealand, manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles, launched its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, for professional underwater videographers and photographers.
Using imaging from Sony and a new 200mm precision optical dome, Boxfish Luna has been completely redesigned to allow filmmakers to perfectly capture underwater environments with brilliant clarity and ease of use.
“This new drone was specifically designed for underwater film production,” says Craig Anderson, Co-Founder, Boxfish Research. “The Luna gives the user full creative freedom to capture the incredible diversity of the undersea world.”
The Boxfish Luna allows professional cinematographers to capture crisp and clear imagery up to 1000 metres underwater. And with the latest Sony camera integration, filmmakers can record in full-frame up to 8K 10-bit video with precision zoom control — as well as shutter speed, aperture, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure mode directly from the control station.
Boxfish Luna Specifications & Features
- Full-frame up to 8K 10-bit 4:2:0 30p video for industry-leading video quality from the Sony ⍺1
- Up to 4K 10-bit 4:2:2 120p from both the Sony ⍺1 and A7SIII cameras
- Full control of exposure, white balance, zoom
- MF/AF and push to focus modes
- Outstanding white balance control for underwater capture
- High-CRI LED lighting
- 50MP stills from the Sony ⍺1 camera
- Super-fast autofocus to capture the most fleeting moments
- High-quality wide-angle zoom lens with precision matched 8” dome
- In-camera 5-axis image stabilization to achieve even steadier shots
- High sensitivity up to ISO 102,400 or 409,600 for exceptional low light performance
- Real-time surface monitoring and recording up to 4K p30 10-bit 4:2:2
- Full auto stabilisation of the drone
- Six-degrees-of-freedom of movement. The vehicle can travel and orientate itself in any direction
- 4K 17-inch console to view the action from the surface with near-zero latency
- 15-hour hover per charge (run time dependent on operational conditions)
- 300m/600m/1000m depth ratings available
- 1500m+ tether lengths available