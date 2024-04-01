Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed for integration with uncrewed surface vessels (USV) and shallow water deployments.

The ROV has been optimized for offshore wind O&M applications with ability to conduct faster surveys in the water column up to +2.5 knts current, according to Forssea Robotics.

The ARGOS-X ROV will be equipped with Forssea full autonomy software suite and compatible with Starlink real-time remote supervision through any web browser.

“Forssea Robotics has been collaborating with EXAIL since 2020 and we are proud to see the ARGOS-X ROV onboard the upcoming Drix O-16 recently announced during Oceanology show in London,” the company said.

ARGOS-X can be upgraded with a battery pack for deeper water survey in tether less mode. The same platform will be used in the context of Forssea Robotics resident R&D programs to qualify critical technology bricks for long terms immersions and full autonomy.