 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2024

Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed for integration with uncrewed surface vessels (USV) and shallow water deployments.

The ROV has been optimized for offshore wind O&M applications with ability to conduct faster surveys in the water column up to +2.5 knts current, according to Forssea Robotics.

The ARGOS-X ROV will be equipped with Forssea full autonomy software suite and compatible with Starlink real-time remote supervision through any web browser.

“Forssea Robotics has been collaborating with EXAIL since 2020 and we are proud to see the ARGOS-X ROV onboard the upcoming Drix O-16 recently announced during Oceanology show in London,” the company said.

ARGOS-X can be upgraded with a battery pack for deeper water survey in tether less mode. The same platform will be used in the context of Forssea Robotics resident R&D programs to qualify critical technology bricks for long terms immersions and full autonomy.

Related News

(L-R) Lee Carden (SMD), Mike Jones (SMD), Scott Jenney (Film-Ocean) and John Bloomfield (Film-Ocean) at Oceanology. Image courtesy SMD

Film-Ocean Takes a Third SMD ROV

Film-Ocean expands its work-class ROV fleet with the purchase of a third hydraulic ROV from SMD. The company has also entered…

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming…

HII's Remus 620 UUV (Credit: HII)

HII Scoops Order for Remus 620 UUV from International Client

Global defense equipment supplier HII has received an order for a REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from an international…

Source: HII

HII Mission Technologies Unveils New REMUS 130 UUV

HII Mission Technologies has introduced the REMUS 130, a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) model based on the highly…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news