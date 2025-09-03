Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

UK-Brazil Team Unveils Tentacle-Like Robot for Offshore Inspections

  • (Credit: National Robotarium)
  • (Credit: National Robotarium)
  • (Credit: National Robotarium) (Credit: National Robotarium)
  • (Credit: National Robotarium) (Credit: National Robotarium)

Engineers in the U.K. and Brazil have developed a tentacle-like underwater robot that could change how subsea pipelines and offshore structures are inspected, offering a safer and more precise alternative to conventional rigid systems.

The one-meter-long flexible manipulator, created by the U.K.’s National Robotarium and Brazil’s Senai Cimatec, features a soft, bendy backbone and tendon-like cables to move and conform to structures during contact.

Equipped with sensors to detect position and shape, it can make precise movements even in turbulent waters, which make it ideal for deploying from underwater vehicles to inspect offshore wind farms, as well as other offshore energy and marine infrastructure, the researches said.

The breakthrough aims to address key challenges in offshore inspection, where subsea pipelines and equipment at depths reaching nearly 3000 m must be regularly checked to ensure safety and prevent costly failures.

With offshore infrastructure decommissioning costs estimated at over $100 billion by 2030, extending the safe operational life of existing pipelines and equipment delivers both significant economic savings and reduces environmental impact.

Tests conducted at the National Robotarium’s wave tank facility show the robot can position its tentacle-like arm with remarkable accuracy and maintain stability when subjected to external forces of up to 300g.

Even when intentionally disturbed, it can correct its position and return to the desired state within seconds, which according to the researchers is crucial capability for operation in unpredictable ocean environments.

“Our team has taken this innovative underwater robot from initial concept through design and development to successful testing in real-world conditions.

“What makes this particularly exciting is that we've created a solution that doesn't just incrementally improve existing technology - it fundamentally changes how we can approach underwater inspection tasks, opening up new possibilities for safer, more precise interaction with critical subsea infrastructure and potentially transforming how we maintain and protect our offshore assets for decades to come,” said Rowanne Miller, Project Manager at the National Robotarium.

“We worked together with the National Robotarium to conceive an innovative take on underwater manipulation, opening up new use cases for the industry.

“This new branch of development represents an important and disruptive upgrade to our robotics development roadmap, and the seamless cooperation with The National Robotarium played a key role in this new achievement, setting new standards for future international partnerships,” added Lucas Silva, Lead Researcher at Senai Cimatec.

Related News

Source: CSA

CSA Ocean Sciences Expands Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Global marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. (CSA) has announced a significant advancement in the…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

KOIL Energy Nets Subsea Equipment Supply Deal

Koil Energy Solutions, an international specialist in subsea equipment and services, has secured a significant contract,…

(Credit: Oceaneering International)

Oceaneering Inks $180M Subsea Robotics Contracts with Petrobras

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has through its Brazilian subsidiary Marine Production…

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Concludes Operational Testing of US Pilot Wave Plant

Eco Wave Power has completed operational testing at its U.S. pilot wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles.The operational…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lines Up Ghana’s First Deepwater OBN Survey

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey in Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news