 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2025

AKOFS Offshore Inks $246M Vessel Deal with Petrobras

Norway-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm contract with Petrobras, for its subsea equipment support vessel AKOFS Santos, which will continue to operate offshore Brazil.

Following a competitive tender process, the vessel will continue to perform services as a multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV) for Petrobras in Brazil under a new contract.

The contract has a duration of four years, with operations expected to start in January 2027, following the expiry of the current contract and necessary preparations for the new engagement.

The 121-meter-long AKOFS Santos is of an STX OSCV 03L design, built by STX Europe at Aukra in 2009.

AKOFS Offshore will conduct the AKOFS Santos operations in collaboration with its partners Bravante for marine services and IKM Subsea for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

The total contract value is $246 million, of which about $140 million will be revenue allocated to AKOFS Offshore.

The company, majority owned by Akastor with partner MOL, operates three offshore support vessels, the AKOFS Seafarer, the AKOFS Santos and the Aker Wayfarer.

The vessels are designed to perform operations in up to 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) of water.

Related News

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Greek Firm Nets Cabling Job at East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract from Seaway7 for the supply of 66kV submarine…

© Framestock / Adobe Stock

Diver Linked to Nord Stream Explosions Detained in Poland

Volodymyr Z., a Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany over his alleged involvement in the Nord Stream explosions, has been detained in Poland…

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Reaches New Heights with Autonomous Drones Inspection Ops

Aker Solutions has become the first company in Europe to secure certification for unlimited beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

NG Driller (Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal with 50Hertz for Seabed Survey Services

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has signed an eight-year framework agreement with German transmission…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Scraps 2025 Outlook, Announces Job Cuts

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro scrapped its annual outlook on Monday and announced further job cuts, citing an impact from project delays, sen

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news