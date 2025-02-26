Wednesday, February 26, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2025

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

  GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks
  • GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks
  • GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks
  • GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks reportst that it "effectively and safely" carried out a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra. This operation was conducted from the DRAGON Field to the HIBISCUS platform off the coast of Venezuela and Trinidad aboard the DONA JOSE II (DJII). Throughout this campaign, TDI-Brooks performed a total of eighteen (18) Cone Penetration Tests (CPTs) utilizing their Neptune 3,000 miniature coiled rod CPT system, achieving penetration depths between 3.25 and 6.25 meters in water depths of 130 to 150 meters. Additionally, eighteen (18) Box Core samples and eighteen Cyclic Mini T-Bar tests on Box Core samples were completed.

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
