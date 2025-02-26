TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

TDI-Brooks reportst that it "effectively and safely" carried out a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra. This operation was conducted from the DRAGON Field to the HIBISCUS platform off the coast of Venezuela and Trinidad aboard the DONA JOSE II (DJII). Throughout this campaign, TDI-Brooks performed a total of eighteen (18) Cone Penetration Tests (CPTs) utilizing their Neptune 3,000 miniature coiled rod CPT system, achieving penetration depths between 3.25 and 6.25 meters in water depths of 130 to 150 meters. Additionally, eighteen (18) Box Core samples and eighteen Cyclic Mini T-Bar tests on Box Core samples were completed.

The Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, hosted by Kathy A. Smith, is dedicated to the People & the Science of Maritime Archaeology.EPISODE…

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging presented an exclusive new image of the historic Endurance shipwreck…

British firm Zero USV has launched its Oceanus12 unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a step closer to offering the world’s…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…