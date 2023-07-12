Wednesday, July 12, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 12, 2023

TDI-Brooks Develops Tool for Enhanced Soil Testing

©TDI-Brooks

©TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks, a company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, said Wednesday it had developed and tested a new instrument called the Auto-Minivane.  

"The Auto-Minivane instrument is a self-contained, stand-alone miniature vane shear testing device that can be used in a 0.5 m vertical-stroke format by an onshore or offshore laboratory. The 1-m-stroke format can be mounted onto a box corer at sea to measure soil strength deep into the box core soil sample," TDI-Brooks said.

According to TDI-Brooks, the new Auto-Minivane accurately and precisely measures the undrained shear strength of very soft to stiff saturated fine-grained clayey soils in an automated process, including its ability to automatically advance down a series of preset depths for successive soil measurements in an acquired box core.

"The tool conforms to ASTM D4648/D4648M-16, and its measurements consistently match those generated with the conventional mechanical tools. Its operation removes essentially all of the unwanted operator error and operator differences from the tests, allowing much better repeatability of results, as well as increased precision and accuracy. It can also be programmed to perform residual strength tests at each depth an undrained shear strength test is performed," TDI-Brooks said.

"The standard miniature vane shear test consists of inserting a four-bladed vane in the end of a remolded soil sample and rotating it at a constant rate to determine the torque required to cause a cylindrical surface to be sheared by the vane. This torque is then converted to a unit shearing resistance of the cylindrical surface area. 

"The torque is measured by a torque spring or transducer that is attached directly to the vane. The ASTM methods include the use of both conventional calibrated torque spring units (Method A) and calibrated electrical torque transducer units (Method B), both with a motorized miniature vane shear device.  The TDI-Brooks Auto-Minivane tool conforms to ASTM Method B. We have operated this tool side-by-side with conventional Method A tool in our laboratory, testing hundreds of soil samples spanning a comprehensive range of soil strengths, and the results are the same using both devices," TDI Brooks said.  

Related News

©TGS

In a First for Norway, TGS Deploys LiDAR Buoy for Offshore Wind Development

Offshore energy industry data services provider TGS has recently deployed the first-ever LiDAR buoy measurement campaign…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

(Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Sub Pieces Found on Ocean Floor; No Survivors

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Credit: BW Ideol (file image)

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

Subsea cable maker JDR Cable Systems has won a contract to deliver, test and terminate the 66kV dynamic inter-array cables…

An OTN Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider. © Nicolas Winkler Photography,

Marine Telemetry: Shedding Light Below the Waves

Marine telemetry can help species conservation and management in a changing climateAn OTN Liquid Robotics Wave Glider. ©…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news