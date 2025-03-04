De Bruijn Tapped to take the Helm at IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) announced that Arnold de Bruijn (1980) will join the association in April as the eventual successor to Secretary-General, René Kolman, who has represented the international dredging sector since 2008. Kolman will retire on November 1, 2025 and, following that transition period, De Bruijn will formally take over the role of Secretary-General.

de Bruijn has valuable background in the dredging industry. He began his career at Royal IHC, where he worked for nearly 12 years in various roles, including Manager of Development for Cutter Suction Dredgers and Manager of Engineering. De Bruijn also has experience in the trade association sector. For the last eight and a half years, he worked at Netherlands Maritime Technology (now known as NMT-IRO), holding various positions - with the last two years as Team Lead Sector Management and a member of the Management Team.

“The IADC Board sees Arnold de Bruijn as the ideal successor due to his industry knowledge, vision, and leadership," said Frank Verhoeven, President, IADC. "With his experience and fresh perspective he will not only build on the current trajectory, but also seize new opportunities to raise the profile of the sector internationally.”